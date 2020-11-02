VANCOUVER -- Sixteen firefighters were called to a technical rescue on Halloween night after a man got stuck on the side of a cliff near a popular Vancouver beach.

Crews were called to Trail 7 near Wreck Beach Saturday after the man got lost then stuck in the dark, where the stairs and trail network are extremely steep.

"Patient was conscious and uninjured at the time, he was just stranded on the side of the cliff," Assistant Fire Chief Brian Bertuzzi told CTV News.

"Our technical rescue team was called in to repel down the cliff approximately 60 feet to gain access to the patient, secure him and bring him back up the cliff successfully."

The call came during an extremely busy night for Vancouver fire crews, who had to deal with 295 calls in a 24-hour window. Among those calls were 38 confirmed fires, many of them started by fireworks.

Though they brought him up on a stretcher, the man was uninjured and walked away after being checked out by paramedics.