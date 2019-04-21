

CTV News Vancouver





A 28-year-old man from Alberta was killed in a snowmobile accident at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops on Saturday.

The accident took place during the Western Canada Hillcross Tour, a competition which was scheduled to continue for the rest of the weekend. After the man’s death, the remainder of the three-day event was cancelled.

Police say the man suffered serious injuries in the accident and had to be airlifted off of the mountain to the resort’s medical centre, where he died from his injuries.