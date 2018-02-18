

Police are searching for a 19-year-old boy who hasn't been heard from since leaving a party early Saturday morning at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops, B.C.

Ryan Shtuka left the party on Burfield Drive around 2:10 a.m. to walk a short distance home. He was reported missing when he didn't show up for his shift at work later that day.

Police say Shtuka has not used social media or his cellphone since he went missing.

Shtuka is described as white, 5-10 and about 155 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey or white T-shirt and a blue coat and burgundy ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.