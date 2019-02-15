The parents of 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka, who disappeared on his way home from a party in Sun Peaks a year ago this Sunday, have returned to the ski resort near Kamloops for a weekend of memorial events.

“Everyday I cry,” his mom, Heather Shtuka, said. “But he was so much more than Feb. 17. And that’s what I need to remember, and that’s why we’re doing this – so he will be remembered for more than whatever happened to him.”

Shtuka left a house party in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018 to walk the short distance home in -20 C temperatures. When he didn’t show up for his shift at the resort’s tube park, friends reported him missing. Shtuka’s parents moved from Beaumont, Alta. to Sun Peaks for four months to help search for their son, convinced his body would be found when the snow melted.

But there’s been no trace of him.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. Police are making a fresh appeal for information from people who may have been visiting Sunpeaks at this time last year.

“It doesn’t even have to be suspicious. If someone saw something unusual or seemed out of place if they could please contact Kamloops RCMP and we’d like to investigate that.”

While police believe Shtuka may have gotten lost in the night and died of exposure, Shelkie said, “Everything is still on the table, nothing’s been ruled out.” And that includes foul play.

“I want to not believe it was foul play,” Shtuka’s mom said. “But does that mean it didn’t happen? Absolutely not. Does that mean something accidental happened and then something criminal happened afterwards? Hiding the body because someone panicked? Absolutely.” But she’s trying to focus on her son’s life and legacy during this weekend’s anniversary.

On Saturday Sunpeaks has organized a memorial run down the mountain for Shtuka. “Which is so fitting, “ his mom said, “because last February 16 would have been the last day Ryan enjoyed boarding and the slopes at Sunpeaks.” On Sunday, the one-year anniversary of Shtuka’s disappearance, the family will hold a candlelight vigil through the village, and his parents won’t stop looking for him. They plan to return to Sunpeaks every month until their son is found.

“If we don’t search, who does?” his mom said. “ I can’t live with those moments in between knowing that I didn’t give it everything I have for as long as I’m able to search for him. We’re stubborn and we’re determined and we’re not giving up.”