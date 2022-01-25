Man kicked open library bathroom stall door, stole senior's laptop: Vancouver police
A man in his 20s is in custody after a robbery at a branch of the Vancouver Public Library.
Police said the incident was reported Friday, and occurred in a lower-level bathroom at the downtown branch.
Officers were told that a man entered a VPL bathroom and kicked open the door of a stall being used by a senior.
The man grabbed a laptop from the 74-year-old inside the stall, and tried to run off, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.
Two security guards tried to stop the man from running off but, it is alleged, the man pulled out a weapon and got past the guards. Police told CTV News the man is alleged to have had a baton with him.
Police were called, and found a suspect not far from the library. There was a foot chase, the VPD said, but it ended with the suspect in custody.
The 29-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon, police said. He has not been publicly identified.
The victim was not physically hurt in the incident.
