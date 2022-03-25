Man found dead in Surrey alleyway; homicide team investigating

Police called to investigate a report of a person sleeping in an alley in Surrey, B.C., said the man they located had died.

His body was found by officers called to the alley near 64 Avenue and 130 Street shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Mounties gave few details in a news release hours later, but said that the circumstances seemed suspicious. As a result, conduct of the investigation into the man's death is being handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

No more information had been provided as of Friday afternoon, including any identifying information about the deceased or his cause of death.

Anyone with more information is asked to email or call IHIT (1-877-551-4448).

