Man dies after late-night shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

Homicide investigators descended on a quiet Abbotsford, B.C., neighourhood after a fatal shooting late Monday night.

The shots rang out inside a detached home on Latimer Street and Ivy Court, killing one man.

Abbotsford police say they received a 911 call at 9:52 p.m. Monday, confirming a shooting had happened inside this home.

When officers arrived– they found a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Lifesaving medical intervention was performed on scene by first responders, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries,” wrote Const. Paul Walker of Abbotsford police in a news release early Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, but no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

One home was put behind police tape and multiple cruisers could be seen parked nearby early Tuesday morning.

Officers seem to be focused on the back of the home, with an officer blocking a doorway.

Police have not said whether this shooting was targeted or if it's tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to please call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.