The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a man who was found trapped in a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver over the weekend.

Authorities said a passerby discovered the man unconscious near the entrance to Ambleside Park at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

"An off-duty physician walking in the area had found an unresponsive male stuck in the opening of a clothing donation bin," West Vancouver Police said in a news release.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the area and tried to resuscitate the man, but he couldn't be saved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 34-year-old Vancouver resident’s family has been notified, but authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

The cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but there is no indication he was met with foul play.