Man dies after East Vancouver stabbing

A stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Bruce Street in East Vancouver around 3 a.m. for reports of an assault, according to spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"On arrival, officers discovered a 23-year-old man badly injured outside the house. The man later died from his injuries," Addison said in a statement.

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence. Yellow crime scene tape is up in front of the home as well as in the alleyway behind it.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

"The victim and suspect were known to each other," Addison noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.