Man dies after being struck by transit bus in South Vancouver

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by a transit bus in South Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck near Fleming Street and East 41st Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., and has since succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but the Vancouver Police Department said the bus driver remained at the scene.

"Speed and impairment are not considered factors," the VPD said in a news release.

TransLink told CTV News the collision involved a vehicle from the Coast Mountain Bus Company – the transit provider's largest operating company – but directed all further questions to police.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased, or said whether he was a Vancouver resident.