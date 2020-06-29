VANCOUVER -- Police say a man is dead after being attacked by a pit bull in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday morning.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to a home on Singh Street at around 11:45 a.m. with a report that the owner's pit bull attacked a man who was visiting.

"Subsequently, the man died of his injuries," the detachment said in a news release.

The dog has been secured on the deck of the house, and conservation officers will be sedating and euthanizing it, according to police.

The BC Coroners Service says they have been notified about a death in Kamloops, and a dog was also at the scene.

"The coroner's investigation will determine if any involvement with the dog was a factor in the unexpected death as part of answering who died, and how, where and when, and by what means they came to their unexpected death," the coroner said in a statement.

Mounties say, due to privacy reasons, further details about the victim will not be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.