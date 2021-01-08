VANCOUVER -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 2020 shooting on Main Street.

On July 13, 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was found shot and killed on Main near East 48th Avenue. Police said at the time he did not have a recent or extensive history with them.

Nearly six months later, police have announced a second-degree murder charge against 41-year-old Mohammed Abu-Sharife in connection to the incident.

Investigators were tight-lipped on the case last summer, but several friends told CTV News Shakur was a popular, beloved entrepreneur who took the time to know residents and neighbouring businesses in the area.

They also said he coached underprivileged youth and would pick up garbage in the neighbourhood.

"He and his brother Spencir, amazing people, man. Super humble, friendly. Always open arms and open ears for everybody,” his friend, Cody De Long, said at the time. "He was an amazing, amazing soul. Always there to help whoever, always with a smile. Holding down the block, man."

Shakur's death marked the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Police say Abu-Sharife will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos