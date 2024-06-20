Man attacked by stranger on New Westminster's Quayside boardwalk, police say

A man was attacked from behind with "an edged weapon" in New Westminster Wednesday evening, according to local police.

The victim suffered only "minor injuries," but his assailant was a stranger, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The incident occurred on the Quayside boardwalk, police said, adding that they "rushed to the scene" but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 20s with short black hair, "a light complexion" and a slim build. He was wearing black sweatpants and no shirt, police said.

"Investigators believe witnesses to this attack may have fled the area prior to police arriving on scene," the NWPD release reads.

"Police are now appealing for those witnesses to share with police what they saw and for anyone with dash-cam footage in the area to contact police."

Specifically, investigators are looking for video from the 900 block of Quayside Drive, which is near McInnes and 10th streets, as well as from the Inn at the Quay and behind the Boathouse Restaurant. Police are interested in video recorded between 7:10 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“This is a disturbing incident, and we are thankful the victim only sustained minor injuries,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

“We encourage anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has relevant footage to come forward. Your information could be crucial in our investigation.”

Information can be shared by calling the NWPD at 604-525-5411.