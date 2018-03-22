

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested a suspect in a series of unprovoked attacks on Vancouver's West Side, but they still haven't figured out what motivated them.

Coquitlam resident Colin Akwie, 39, was identified and arrested Wednesday afternoon thanks to a tip from the public, Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

It remains unclear what triggered the four attacks that were reported to police last month, however.

"Our investigators are still working diligently to try and uncover a motive," Robillard said. "Right now it's just not clear what the motive actually was."

The victims were all approached and punched, elbowed or pushed by a stranger who then walked away. Police said every incident happened in a public place, such as a sidewalk or convenience store.

Akwie is so far charged with one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon, but Robillard said further charges are expected to be laid.

Police would not confirm what weapon was allegedly used or under what circumstances.

The accused currently remains in custody, according to police.