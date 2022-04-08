Man arrested after trying to steal Vancouver officer's gun in caught-on-camera incident: police

A man is in custody after trying to grab a police officer's gun in a caught-on-camera incident on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Police said the incident unfolded Thursday, adding that it was a random attack.

In surveillance video sent to CTV News Vancouver, an officer can be seen walking on the sidewalk, when a person in dark clothing appears to double back and grab the officer. The two struggle for several seconds before the suspect runs away and the officer chases them.

Chief Adam Palmer confirmed in a social media post the suspect tried to take the officer's gun out of his holster.

"Even after 34+ years of policing this still shocks me," he wrote. "Our officer performed heroically and apprehended the suspect."

Random assaults have been an ongoing concern in Vancouver. The Vancouver Police Department said earlier this year officers are called to about four stranger assaults each day in the city.

The VPD said in February random attacks are a challenge for law enforcement to predict, and therefore prevent. VPD confirmed at the time the assaults are happening primarily in the northern section of the city, specifically downtown. Random attacks are most often reported on the Downtown Eastside, in the West End, and along Granville Street, the VPD said.