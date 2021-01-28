VANCOUVER -- A man was arrested after allegedly punching a SkyTrain custodian in the face earlier this week, causing him to lose multiple teeth.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday on a SkyTrain heading towards VCC Clark Station. The custodian, who is a contract worker, was approached by a man and allegedly "violently punched in the face."

Police say the victim was bleeding heavily from the mouth when was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"An attack like this is reprehensible. This employee was providing an essential and highly valuable service to the public by maintaining a clean and healthy space for transit users during a pandemic," said MVTP Sgt. Clint Hampton in a news release.

"Everyone has the right to ride on transit without fear of harassment or assault, including frontline employees who keep the system moving."

Ismael Konate, 25, was arrested and charged with a count of assault causing bodily harm. Police say he's known to them and was released on multiple conditions including not having contact with the victim, not taking SkyTrain and not possessing firearms or weapons.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.