Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say

Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.

The Victoria Police Department says officers targeted the man as part of a surveillance project after receiving complaints that he was committing indecent acts on BC Transit buses.

The suspect was arrested on March 28 after officers saw him "commit an indecent act while seated next to a 12-year-old girl," Victoria police said in a news release Thursday.

Court records show Timothy Bush is facing two charges from that day, including one count of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing his genitals to someone under 16 years old.

He is also charged with one count of committing an indecent act and one count of criminal harassment dating back to March 21, as well as two counts of committing an indecent act in February and one count from October 2023.

Bush was held in police custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for April 11.