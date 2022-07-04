Magic mushrooms, strong edibles sold on Vancouver beach on Canada Day

Magic mushrooms, strong edibles sold on Vancouver beach on Canada Day

This photo shows unlicensed cannabis and magic mushroom vendors set up in Vancouver on Canada Day. This photo shows unlicensed cannabis and magic mushroom vendors set up in Vancouver on Canada Day.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener