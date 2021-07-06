VANCOUVER -- The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says it's planning a bus tour for evacuees from Lytton, B.C., to survey the damage.

Debbie Sell of the district's emergency operations centre says a date has not been set because it's still to dangerous to enter the village.

But she says everything is ready to go and when it is safe to do so, residents will be invited to take part.

Lytton was almost entirely destroyed by a wildfire that ripped through the village after three days of record-breaking heat.