Top Toronto makeup artist Christine Cho visited the team at CTV Morning Live to share some of her latest finds when it comes to luxury beauty products.

Cho is always on the pulse of new and exciting additions that can spice things up, and she also shares some of her latest tips when she comes on the show.

The products she brought along to share with viewers come at a time that many of us are looking to add to our self-care routine, as the days get shorter and the coastal rains start moving in.

Saje products have become wildly popular over the years and Saje is a local Vancouver brand.

As the days tick closer to the heart of the holiday season, the Holiday Edition Ultrasonic Diffuser Kits have arrived, along with the Holiday Edition Pocket Farmacy.

Cho explained that they purify and humidify the air, while infusing it with the aroma of essential oil blends. Cho also explained that the Holiday Edition Pocket Farmacy by Saje carries some of their most loved remedies for what she says aid with headaches, pains, colds, indigestion and stress. The kits come in a limited edition botanical print.

SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic is another item Cho brought along. Cho says this face serum is packed with vitamin C antioxidents. She says that provides advanced environmental protection and brighten's skin complexion in the winter.

Of course a visit from a makeup guru like Cho wouldn't be complete without some makeup recommendations.

Cho brought along Rouge G De Guerlin products, which provide endless options to change up your look. There are over 40 shades and 25 cases for a personalized luxury lipstick from Paris.

Cho recommended an addition to your beauty routine to create a home medi-spa. Retinol 0.3% Overnight Peel is individually wrapped and is to be used only once a week. Cho says this helps promote a more even appearance.

Cho shared the Creme de la Mer moisturizer, which she says is the must-have moisturizer for the holiday season. Cho says it keeps skin significantly hydrated, which can make skin noticeably smoother.

In regards to smooth skin, Cho touched on a medical aesthetic injectables called Restylane Skinboosters. She explained that these can address the telltale signs of aging, and you can visit your aesthetic health care provider to find out if they're the right treatment for you.

Lastly, Cho shared L'Interdit Eau de Toilette that is an intense and airy fragrance. She says you'll enjoy white floral bouquet notes along with hints of orange blossom, patchouli, tuberose and vitiver.

