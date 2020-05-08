VANCOUVER -- Drug store chain London Drugs is ending designated shopping for frontline workers and first responders, after seeing demand drop dramatically in recent weeks.

In a release, the company says its final daily hour of sales, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be reopening to the general public.

“As more and more grocery stores and pharmacies have expanded their opening hours beyond 9 p.m. in the last couple weeks, it has given frontline workers many more options to find the essentials for their families now,” the release says.

But the company is offering up another way to support frontline workers. It’s selling cowbells, which can be used during Vancouver’s 7 p.m. cheer, for $5. All the proceeds will be going to the provincial health system to help with COVID-19 health care needs.