

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver is in for another moderate week, with temperatures hovering around the low 20s and a mix of sun and loud in the forecast.

One day this week is expected to see showers, however.

Both Monday and Tuesday are expected to see a mix of sun and cloud, Environment Canada says, with temperatures reaching highs of 23 C and 24 C respectively. Both days are expected to have a UV index of seven, which is considered high.

There is a slight chance Tuesday could see some rain overnight, and by Wednesday, the showers are expected to settle in for the day, with high temperatures reaching 21. Lows could dip to 17.

On Thursday, the sun is forecasted to return in full force with clear skies and highs of 22 C.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday could all see some clouds, with high temperatures averaging around 22 C.

Meanwhile, other parts of B.C. are under a snowfall warning. Both Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park got snow on Sunday and a warning is still in place.

"Snow will ease this morning as a low pressure system over northern B.C. dissipates. Further snowfall accumulations of up to 4 cm are expected at higher elevations," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Travel is not recommended."

