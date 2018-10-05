

CTV Vancouver





Mounties on Vancouver Island are reminding pot users to be extra careful with edibles – particularly those that are shaped like candy – after a young child ate some by accident and had to be taken to hospital.

Comox Valley RCMP said the little girl found the edibles while sitting in the backseat of a car this week and ate an undetermined quantity of them. The parents then found her showing "signs of medical distress," the detachment said.

The girl, whose age hasn't been released, was airlifted to hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Const. Monika Terragni said the incident highlights the dangers of keeping cannabis-infused edibles around children.

"These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with," Terragni said.

Fortunately, the parents didn't hesitate to seek out medical attention for their child, and Comox Valley RCMP said they are cooperating with investigators. Authorities urge anyone who suspects a child has accidentally ingested any drug to call 911 immediately.

It's unclear whether any charges could be laid.