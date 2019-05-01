

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating after a half-dozen shih tzu puppies were stolen in Abbotsford, then allegedly put up for sale in Vancouver.

Sgt. Judy Bird said someone broke into a Fraser Valley home on Tuesday morning and snatched the tiny pups, leaving the owner worried for their well-being.

Fortunately, authorities managed to recover all six on the same day.

Bird said officers found the dogs outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where they had been put up for sale. Someone ran off with one of the shih tzus, but officers were able to track the animal to Abbotsford that night.

Authorities haven't arrested anyone in connection with the thefts, but are continuing to investigate.