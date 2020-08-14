Advertisement
List of locations: Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in B.C.
A map shows the locations of BC.'s COVID-19 collection centres. An interactive version is available through the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
VANCOUVER -- Do you think you have COVID-19?
Anyone with even mild cold or flu symptoms can be tested in British Columbia.
Those who think they may have novel coronavirus are advised to try the online self-assessment tool first, and asked to call ahead before heading to a doctor's office.
Some sites require an appointment, which can be booked online or by phone, depending on the location.
Back in March, there were only a few locations capable of giving the test, but since that time, dozens have sprung up across the province.
The test can be administered by physicians and nurse practitioners. There are 87 collection centres in B.C.:
Vancouver Coastal Health – 13 collection centres
- St. Vincent's assisted living facility, Vancouver
- City Centre UPCC, Vancouver
- North Vancouver UPCC, North Vancouver
- Reach UPCC, Vancouver
- Sunshine Coast (address provided by phone), Sechelt
- RW Large Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, Bella Bella
- Bella Coola General Hospital Emergency Department, Bella Coola
- Powell River General Hospital Emergency Department, Powell River
- Squamish General Hospital Emergency Department, Squamish
- Whistler Medical Clinic, Whistler
- Pemberton Medical Clinic, Pemberton
- DTES COVID-19 Testing Site, Vancouver
-
Richmond COVID Collection Centre, Richmond
Fraser Health – 10 collection centres
- Surrey Whalley urgent primary care centre (UPCC), Surrey
- Ridge Meadows UPCC, Maple Ridge
- Chilliwack Public Health Unit, Chilliwack
- Central Park Drive-Thru Site, Burnaby
- Abbotsford UPCC, Abbotsford
- Mission Memorial Hospital Campus, Mission
- Peace Arch Hospital, White Rock
- South Delta Home Health Office, Delta
- Home Health Clinic, Langley
-
Integrated Wellness Medical Centre, Port Coquitlam
Vancouver Island Health – 17 centres
- Comox Valley Hospital, Courtenay
- Campbell River Hospital, Campbell River
- Port McNeill Hospital, Port McNeill
- Port Hardy Hospital, Port Hardy
- West Coast General Hospital, Port Alberni
- Public Health Building, Nanaimo
- Oceanside Health Centre, Parksville
- Tofino General Hospital, Tofino
- Cowichan District Hospital, Duncan
- Peninsula Health Unit, Saanichton
- Lady Minto Hospital, Salt Spring Island
- Victoria Health Unit, Victoria
- Cormorant Island Health Centre, Alert Bay
- Sointula Health Centre, Sointula
- Port Alice Health Centre, Port Alice
- 601 Trumpeter Dr., Gold River
- Bamfield Health Centre, Bamfield
Interior Health – 20 centres
- Vernon UPCC, Vernon
- Kelowna UPCC, Kelowna
- Kamloops UPCC, Kamloops
- Penticton Health Unit, Penticton
- 100 Mile House South Cariboo Health Centre, 100 Mile House
- Salmon Arm Public Health Centre, Salmon Arm
- Williams Lake Health Building Services, Williams Lake
- Kootenay Lake Hospital, Nelson
- Trail Kiro Wellness Centre, Trail
- Cranbrook Health Unit Centre at Rocky Mountain Lodge, Cranbrook
- Golden and District Hospital, Golden
- Boundary District Hospital, Grand Forks
- Revelstoke Health Centre, Revelstoke
- Sparwood Health Centre, Sparwood
- Lillooet Hospital Clinic, Lillooet
- Kamloops Public Health, Kamloops
- Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre, Merrit
- Creston Valley Hospital, Creston
- Enderby Health Centre, Enderby
-
Salmo Wellness Centre, Salmo
Northern Health – 26 centres
- Fort Nelson Health Unit, Fort Nelson
- Fort St. John Health Unit, Fort St. John
- Hudson's Hope Health Centre, Hudson's Hope
- Dawson Creek Health Unit, Dawson Creek
- Tumbler Ridge Community Health Unit, Tumbler Ridge
- Chetwynd Primary Care Centre, Chetwynd
- Lakes District Health Centre, Burns Lake
- Fraser Lake Diagnostic Health Centre, Fraser Lake
- St. John Hospital, Vanderhoof
- Fort St. James Health Centre, Fort St. James
- Quesnel UPCC, Quesnel
- McBride Hospital, McBride
- Valemount Health Centre, Valemount
- Mackenzie and District Hospital, Mackenzie
- Prince George UPCC, Prince George
- Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre, Queen Charlotte
- Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre Emergency Department, Masset
- Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Emergency Department, Prince Rupert
- Kitimat General Hospital and Health Centre, Kitimat
- Mills Memorial Hospital, Terrace
- Stewart Health Centre, Stewart
- Atlin Health Centre, Atlin
- Wrinch Memorial Hospital, Hazelton
- Stikine Health Centre, Dease Lake
- Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Smithers
- Houston Health Centre, Houston
An interactive online map lets patients sort by municipality or health authority, and includes addresses and more information. They can also call 811 and ask which site is nearest to their current location.