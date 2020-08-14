VANCOUVER -- Do you think you have COVID-19?

Anyone with even mild cold or flu symptoms can be tested in British Columbia.

Those who think they may have novel coronavirus are advised to try the online self-assessment tool first, and asked to call ahead before heading to a doctor's office.

Some sites require an appointment, which can be booked online or by phone, depending on the location.

Back in March, there were only a few locations capable of giving the test, but since that time, dozens have sprung up across the province.

The test can be administered by physicians and nurse practitioners. There are 87 collection centres in B.C.:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 13 collection centres

St. Vincent's assisted living facility, Vancouver

City Centre UPCC, Vancouver

North Vancouver UPCC, North Vancouver

Reach UPCC, Vancouver

Sunshine Coast (address provided by phone), Sechelt

RW Large Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, Bella Bella

Bella Coola General Hospital Emergency Department, Bella Coola

Powell River General Hospital Emergency Department, Powell River

Squamish General Hospital Emergency Department, Squamish

Whistler Medical Clinic, Whistler

Pemberton Medical Clinic, Pemberton

DTES COVID-19 Testing Site, Vancouver

Richmond COVID Collection Centre, Richmond



Fraser Health – 10 collection centres

Surrey Whalley urgent primary care centre (UPCC), Surrey

Ridge Meadows UPCC, Maple Ridge

Chilliwack Public Health Unit, Chilliwack

Central Park Drive-Thru Site, Burnaby

Abbotsford UPCC, Abbotsford

Mission Memorial Hospital Campus, Mission

Peace Arch Hospital, White Rock

South Delta Home Health Office, Delta

Home Health Clinic, Langley

Integrated Wellness Medical Centre, Port Coquitlam



Vancouver Island Health – 17 centres

Comox Valley Hospital, Courtenay

Campbell River Hospital, Campbell River

Port McNeill Hospital, Port McNeill

Port Hardy Hospital, Port Hardy

West Coast General Hospital, Port Alberni

Public Health Building, Nanaimo

Oceanside Health Centre, Parksville

Tofino General Hospital, Tofino

Cowichan District Hospital, Duncan

Peninsula Health Unit, Saanichton

Lady Minto Hospital, Salt Spring Island

Victoria Health Unit, Victoria

Cormorant Island Health Centre, Alert Bay

Sointula Health Centre, Sointula

Port Alice Health Centre, Port Alice

601 Trumpeter Dr., Gold River

Bamfield Health Centre, Bamfield

Interior Health – 20 centres

Vernon UPCC, Vernon

Kelowna UPCC, Kelowna

Kamloops UPCC, Kamloops

Penticton Health Unit, Penticton

100 Mile House South Cariboo Health Centre, 100 Mile House

Salmon Arm Public Health Centre, Salmon Arm

Williams Lake Health Building Services, Williams Lake

Kootenay Lake Hospital, Nelson

Trail Kiro Wellness Centre, Trail

Cranbrook Health Unit Centre at Rocky Mountain Lodge, Cranbrook

Golden and District Hospital, Golden

Boundary District Hospital, Grand Forks

Revelstoke Health Centre, Revelstoke

Sparwood Health Centre, Sparwood

Lillooet Hospital Clinic, Lillooet

Kamloops Public Health, Kamloops

Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre, Merrit

Creston Valley Hospital, Creston

Enderby Health Centre, Enderby

Salmo Wellness Centre, Salmo



Northern Health – 26 centres

Fort Nelson Health Unit, Fort Nelson

Fort St. John Health Unit, Fort St. John

Hudson's Hope Health Centre, Hudson's Hope

Dawson Creek Health Unit, Dawson Creek

Tumbler Ridge Community Health Unit, Tumbler Ridge

Chetwynd Primary Care Centre, Chetwynd

Lakes District Health Centre, Burns Lake

Fraser Lake Diagnostic Health Centre, Fraser Lake

St. John Hospital, Vanderhoof

Fort St. James Health Centre, Fort St. James

Quesnel UPCC, Quesnel

McBride Hospital, McBride

Valemount Health Centre, Valemount

Mackenzie and District Hospital, Mackenzie

Prince George UPCC, Prince George

Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre, Queen Charlotte

Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre Emergency Department, Masset

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Emergency Department, Prince Rupert

Kitimat General Hospital and Health Centre, Kitimat

Mills Memorial Hospital, Terrace

Stewart Health Centre, Stewart

Atlin Health Centre, Atlin

Wrinch Memorial Hospital, Hazelton

Stikine Health Centre, Dease Lake

Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Smithers

Houston Health Centre, Houston

An interactive online map lets patients sort by municipality or health authority, and includes addresses and more information. They can also call 811 and ask which site is nearest to their current location.