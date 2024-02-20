Lisa Beare fills B.C. portfolio vacated by Selina Robinson, who quit over Gaza remark

British Columbia Premier David Eby has named a new post-secondary education minister to replace Selina Robinson, who recently resigned over comments about the Middle East.

Eby says in a statement that Lisa Beare, previously the minister of citizens' services, will fill the post-secondary education and future skills portfolio.

George Chow moves into the citizens' services position left open by Beare's appointment.

Robinson stepped down as a minister on Feb. 5 amid an outcry by pro-Palestinian groups and others in response to remarks she made during an online panel.

Her comment that modern Israel was founded on "a crappy piece of land" triggered accusations of Islamophobia and racism from critics.

Police said this month they had launched an investigation into reports of a death threat against Robinson, although no further information about the threat was released.

Beare represents Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows in the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.