A busy bridge connecting Vancouver to the North Shore has reopened after an hours-long closure due to a police incident.

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, and remained completely blocked off until noon. Members of the Vancouver Police Department's crisis response team remained at the scene through the morning, and an ambulance was brought in later in the day.

The bridge was fully reopened a short time after noon, but the Ministry of Transportation warned drivers to expect heavy delays due to congestion.

During the closure, hundreds of commuters who typically rely on the bridge flooded the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminal hoping to cross the Burrard Inlet by ferry. Long lines were reported at the terminal as those who usually drive or take the bus looked for an alternate route.

The incident on the Lions Gate also caused congestion along other routes. The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge had backups that stretched back into the Tri-Cities.

Following the reopening of the bridge, TransLink said in a statement that buses 240, 241, 246 and 247 will return to their regular routes.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos

 

 