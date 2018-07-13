

CTV Vancouver





A busy bridge connecting Vancouver to the North Shore has reopened after an hours-long closure due to a police incident.

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed around 7:30 a.m. Friday, and remained completely blocked off until noon. Members of the Vancouver Police Department's crisis response team remained at the scene through the morning, and an ambulance was brought in later in the day.

The bridge was fully reopened a short time after noon, but the Ministry of Transportation warned drivers to expect heavy delays due to congestion.

During the closure, hundreds of commuters who typically rely on the bridge flooded the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminal hoping to cross the Burrard Inlet by ferry. Long lines were reported at the terminal as those who usually drive or take the bus looked for an alternate route.

The incident on the Lions Gate also caused congestion along other routes. The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge had backups that stretched back into the Tri-Cities.

Following the reopening of the bridge, TransLink said in a statement that buses 240, 241, 246 and 247 will return to their regular routes.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos

UPDATE: @VancouverPD appear to have resolved the incident on the Lions Gate Bridge. Police cruisers leaving bridge deck with ambulance. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/RDEQhc5jfJ — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) July 13, 2018

MORE: Two lanes northbound and one lane southbound now fully open on Lions Gate Bridge. https://t.co/XZVYR2OpZy — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) July 13, 2018

Lions Gate Bridge remains closed to traffic due to police incident. All feeder routes to and from the North Shore are extremely backed up. U/K when situation will be resolved. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) July 13, 2018