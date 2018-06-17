

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- B.C. defensive back Marcell Young delivered a big hit in the Lions' CFL opener Saturday night against the Montreal Alouettes -- but it wasn't on an opposing player.

Young levelled a streaking fan with a shoulder hit after the fan -- wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs -- made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

Young, a seven-year CFL veteran, signed with B.C. this off-season. He spent the last five years with the Edmonton Eskimos and two with Hamilton before that.

The 30-year-old from Mississippi has 266 defensive tackles, three sacks, six interceptions and one forced fumble over 98 games.

The team says no disciplinary action will be taken against the player.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith