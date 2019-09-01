

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Labour union members, immigration advocates and concerned citizens have signed a letter to provincial and federal authorities calling for protections for migrant workers affected by the raid at Hastings Racecourse on Aug. 19.

More than 100 individuals and groups have signed the letter, which begins by expressing horror at the raid that resulted in the detention of 26 workers from Mexico and the arrest of seven people by the Canada Border Services Agency.

"We are writing as working people celebrating Labour Day across the country," the letter begins. "We are horrified that several of our neighbours, comrades, and fellow workers and residents are unable to celebrate this day with us, and instead are facing expulsion from Canada after the Hastings Racecourse immigration raid."

The seven arrested workers are facing "admissibility hearings," according to the letter, and some have been told to return to Mexico.

The raid took place as part of an investigation into a provincial employee, who is alleged to have provided fake documents in exchange for benefits, including possibly cash.

Provincial Attorney General David Eby, who is one of the people to whom the letter is addressed, ordered an investigation last year, after his office was contacted by a whistleblower.

In October 2018, the province's Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch investigated, finding enough evidence to refer the case to the CBSA earlier this year.

Eby has expressed concern about the allegations, saying that it would be "very disappointing" -- if proven true -- that a provincial employee was "exploiting very vulnerable people."

The letter criticizes the province's decision to involve the CBSA and calls on the provincial and federal governments to provide protection for the workers, allowing them to remain in -- or return to -- Canada on temporary resident permits with open work permits so that they can continue working.

"In situations of investigations, workers -- especially vulnerable workers -- should not be punished or harmed for the actions of others," the letter says.

Among the signatories are the groups Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, No One Is Illegal-Vancouver, Sanctuary Health, Fuerza Migrante, Migrante BC and Justice for Migrant Workers.

Some of the signatories are also involved in organizing a Labour Day rally in solidarity with the arrested workers. The event is planned for 1 p.m. at the main gate at the PNE on Monday, the last day of the annual fair.