Leivo signs US$1.5M extension with Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks' Josh Leivo (17) skates with the puck while being watched by Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday December 4, 2018. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 10:22AM PDT
VANCOUVER - Forward Josh Leivo has signed a one-year, US$1.5-million extension with the Vancouver Canucks.
Leivo, 25, had a career-high 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 76 games with the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs last season.
The Canucks acquired Leivo in a trade with Toronto last December.
In 133 career NHL games over six seasons, the native of Innisfil, Ont., has 24 goals and 22 assists.
“Josh made a positive addition to our roster last year,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. “He has a versatile game, is a strong two-way player and generates offence throughout our lineup.