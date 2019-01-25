Disgust, concern and shock were just some of the words Nanaimo byelection candidates used to describe their reaction to “flagrant misspending” allegations unveiled by the B.C. Speaker this week. The MLA hopefuls responded to a question about the scandal at an all-candidates meeting hosted by the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

“Every day we are learning more about the culture of entitlement with the BC Liberals,” said NDP candidate Sheila Malcolmson. She echoed a line of attack made earlier this week by Premier John Horgan. Horgan railed against a suggestion from Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson that MLAs work together and focus more on controls and transparency going forward, instead of looking back.

While responding to a question about the bombshell report, Liberal candidate Tony Harris said, “I think it’s important we address this aggressively with all party support.”

Many observers think the Liberals have the most to lose in the spending scandal. One of their MLAs was alleged to be double-billing for expenses. The Liberals also insisted the Speaker was “out of control” after the suspension of the legislature’s two highest-ranking officials.

The report also alleged that the former clerk visited current and former Liberal MLAs several times on the taxpayer’s dime. Horgan thinks that’s something that needs to be explored.

Nanaimo voters hit the polls amid scandal

The Nanaimo byelection has big implications for provincial politics. If the Liberals pick up the seat vacated by the NDP’s Leonard Krog, votes in the legislature would be deadlocked and likely trigger an early provincial election call.

Housing, health care, the NDP government’s speculation tax and crime are some of the issues dominating the race. Former city councillor and journalist Merv Unger thinks this is a two-way race between the Liberals and the NDP.

“The way it’s shaping up I think it’s going to be a very close vote count,” Unger told CTV News.

Unger looks to vote share in recent provincial elections as a guideline for what he expects to happen. In 2017 the Liberals received 33 per cent of votes, the Greens 20 per cent, and the NDP 47 per cent. During the 2013 provincial election, the Liberals had 37 per cent, the Greens 10 per cent and the NDP 47 per cent of the vote. While Nanaimo is considered safe for the NDP, Unger thinks the Harris family name is strong in Nanaimo and so expects the Liberals’ numbers to jump.

“Just the name carries a lot of weight, more so I think than the issues in the election,” Unger said.

Another potential wild card is Green Party candidate Michelle Ney. Party leader Andrew Weaver has campaigned hard in the riding, and Unger said if the Greens pick up votes, “they could upset the apple cart for the NDP.” He thinks undecided voters may be making a choice between the Green and NDP candidates.

The outcome will depend on who shows up to vote. And when all the ballots are counted, Unger’s only prediction is that it will be a close race.

When it comes to the spending scandal, he adds, “I think along partisan lines, they’ll all make up their own minds.”

If the Liberals do pick up the seat and force a provincial election, they’ll have to answer directly to voters not only about their record as government, but new revelations that link the party to one of the biggest scandals to ever rock the provincial capital.

Scandals can ignite voter apathy but so far that hasn’t happened in Nanaimo. According to Elections BC, 4,305 voters have cast ballots as of Thursday. Elections BC says advance voting on the first two days is way up compared to advance voting in the 2017 provincial election. Advance voting continues until Jan. 27 and the byelection will be held Jan. 30.

The full list of candidates includes:

Justin Greenwood, Conservative

Tony Harris, BC Liberal Party

Sheila Malcolmson, BC NDP

Michelle Ney, BC Green Party

Robin Mark Richardson, The Vancouver Island Party

Bill Walker, Libertarian