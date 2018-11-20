

A massive shakeup in the senior leadership at the B.C. Legislature was announced Tuesday morning.

The House passed a motion to suspend its clerk and the sergeant-at-arms pending an investigation.

Few details are known, but Solicitor General Mike Farnworth put forward a motion that Craig James and Gary Lenz be placed on administrative leave. Both were escorted out of the building, James by a Victoria police officer.

Officials have not yet provided a reason for their suspension, but Farnworth said they're not allowed to access Legislative Assembly network equipment, systems or services. They cannot attend any legislative precinct building.

He declined to provide further details, saying questions should be directed to Attorney General David Eby, and that a statement would be released from the speaker's office at some point.

Speaking to CTV News immediately after the announcement, James said he and Lenz did not know the reason behind their ousting.

"I think we have a right to know what it is," James said.

"There has to be cause under the Constitution Act, and if they've got cause then I suppose that would be sufficient. But I don't know what the cause would be in order to put the clerk of the Legislative Assembly on administrative leave, or the sergeant-at-arms."

He said he and Lenz were called to the speaker's office where they were informed of the leave. James said he'd be seeking legal counsel.

When asked what was going through his head, he said, "Shock more than anything else."

James has served as clerk since 2011, a role that involves supporting MLAs and reporting to the province's chief permanent officer. In addition, his job includes overall direction and administrative duties for the legislative assembly.

As sergeant-at-arms, Lenz is responsible for the security of the parliament buildings and legislative grounds. He also has a ceremonial role which includes carrying the mace into and out of the Chamber during daily sittings. More information on both roles is available on the Legislative Assembly website.

