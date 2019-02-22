

The latest blast of winter weather hit B.C.'s South Coast Friday, causing messes on the roads and forcing some school cancellations.

Both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw periods of heavy snow in the morning, leaving a couple centimetres of accumulation in some areas and keeping salt crews busy.

Before noon, district officials in Mission made the call to close all public schools "due to worsening road conditions." Buses were sent to take elementary students home, followed by middle and secondary students.

The University of the Fraser Valley followed suit shortly after, cancelling all afternoon classes at all campuses.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday morning, but it was cancelled by mid-afternoon as the weather warmed up. A separate warning remains in effect for the eastern Fraser Valley, including Hope, which is expected to see up to 10 more centimetres of snow by Saturday.

"A frontal system will continue to give snow to the eastern sections of the Fraser Valley tonight," Environment Canada said in a warning.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

