VANCOUVER -- Kimberly Eastwood was driving over the Port Mann Bridge on Monday when a massive chunk of snow or ice came crashing down onto her windshield.

The Maple Ridge resident described the experience as "instant terror" followed by "chaos."

"I thought, oh my God, am I going to go off the bridge? Am I going to have this horrible accident that's going to involve other people?" Eastwood said in an interview with CTV News.

She said she was hit with tiny shards of glass from her broken windshield, but wasn’t seriously hurt, and was able to drive her car off the bridge and pull over.

“There was glass all on my dashboard, my passenger seat. There was glass on my leggings, on my seat,” Eastwood explained.

Falling snow and ice on the Port Mann Bridge has been a problem for years and prompted the province to install special scrubbers to remove ice after hundreds of damage claims from motorists.

Eastwood said the provincial government needs to do something about the ongoing problem of falling snow and ice bombs before someone is hurt.

“I just really, really wish something gets done sooner than later before someone is seriously injured,” she said.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for comment.