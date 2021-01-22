VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Little Mountain Place in Vancouver remains the largest and deadliest active outbreak at a care home in B.C., according to the latest weekly data from the province.

The most recent report was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website Thursday, though the data it includes is considered accurate as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The data shows one additional infection discovered at Little Mountain Place over the last week, bringing the total associated with the outbreak there to 171. The latest person to test positive is a staff member. Resident cases remain at 99, with 41 deaths, both unchanged from the previous week.

Two other facilities in B.C. have active outbreaks with more than 100 infections. They are Hilton Villa Seniors Community in Surrey, which has seen 120 cases and and 13 deaths, and the German Canadian Benevolent Society Home, which has seen 115 infections and 25 deaths.

Hilton Villa has added three new cases of COVID-19 since the province last released data, while the German Canadian Benevolent Society's total has not changed.

Two other care homes that saw more than 100 infections were declared over in the last week. There are no longer any coronavirus infections at AgeCare Harmony Court Care Centre in Burnaby, where 116 people had tested positive and 30 people had died.

Likewise, Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver is now COVID-19-free after an outbreak that included 142 infections and 24 deaths.

The B.C. government's reports do not include information on outbreaks in acute-care facilities, such as hospitals.

As of Friday, St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver was experiencing outbreaks in two separate units and had seen a jump in cases from 18 to 30 over the last week.

In the Fraser Health region, meanwhile, two acute-care outbreaks - at the Laurel Place high-intensity rehabilitation unit in Surrey and the general rehab unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge - were declared over on Friday.

Fraser Health also declared the end of the outbreak at Fleetwood Villa assisted-living facility in Surrey on Friday. That outbreak began on Dec. 18 and included a total of five cases, two of whom were residents. No one died in the outbreak.