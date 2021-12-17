Last-Minute Gift Ideas to Set Your Mind at Cheese

VANCOUVER -

Cheese is a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed on its own, baked, or incorporated in many of your favourite dishes.

Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye shared that cheese also makes for the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

Castello Cheese has something to suit every taste from creamy, crumbly, nutty, and sharp varieties.

Kaye recommended wrapping the cheese or simply placing a bow to gift-give with ease.

This is the type of gift that can be enjoyed immediately over the holiday season.

Castello has made it even easier to prepare the cheese for holiday guests.

Their site features plenty of cheeseboard inspiration with custom templates.

They have boards that are perfect for adults, and Taylor Kaye even had suggestions for creating a kid friendly board.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more ways to make your holiday gift giving cheesy going.