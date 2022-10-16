Last-minute drama in tight Surrey mayoral race

It was a rollercoaster of a night for supporters Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition.

After Brenda Locke was declared the winner of the mayor's seat early in the evening, the gap between her and McCallum narrowed to about 500 votes.

That prompted McCallum's campaign manager, Jagdeep Sanghera, to address the crowd, telling them it wasn't over yet and there were more polls to report.

The crowd erupted in cheers and shouts. But the elation wouldn't last long.

In the end, McCallum lost by fewer than a thousand votes.

Earlier in the evening, McCallum telling reporters he had worked hard for the city and was looking forward to some down time.

"I have a bit of a smile on my face because I've worked very, very hard for the city for many, many years,” he said.

“It's an opportunity for me to maybe sit back and relax a little bit and enjoy our great city."

McCallum, who still faces a public mischief charge after alleging that someone ran over his foot in a grocery store parking lot, said he doesn't think the allegation against him played a role in the election results.

"I'm innocent until proven guilty,” he said, noting his trial is set to begin in two weeks.

“I don't think that played a role. I think people respect the fact that anybody, until proven, is not guilty."

McCallum’s Safe Surrey coalition held a majority on council for the past four years, but only two candidates were re-elected.