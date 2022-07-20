Last chance for in-person tours of PNE prize home in Langley Township
The final in-person tours for the 2022 PNE prize home in Langley Township will take place this weekend.
It’s the first time in the draws 88-year history that the home is located in the Fraser Valley suburb.
This year’s property is a lavish, three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, Tuscan-style home spanning 3408 sq ft.
"We're very thrilled with this home,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.
The home, built by Westmont Homes, is located at 19622 73C Avenue.
"We brought in the Tuscan, modern, inspired theme into the home with a lot of the wood tones, the natural oak look,” said Vice President of Westmont homes, Sean Tilstra.
With the cost of living spiking across the province, this year’s home will feature a legal, one bed, one bath basement suite, which is also a first.
"It just gives the homeowners that much more affordability to get into a home this size. So, a family with three, four kids can come live here and either have their parents live downstairs or rent it out for the extra income,” Tilstra told CTV News.
The house, valued at $2.4 million, has also been built eco-friendly -- featuring an electric vehicle charger, an all-electric heat pump system and 12 solar panels.
For the second year in a row, the prize home has been built on-site.
“Although it’s a bit of a departure from our traditional program, what we are seeing is an incredibly strong response from ticket buyers,” Balance said.
Traditionally, the entire home has been on display on the PNE grounds.
“We think having a purpose-built house like this outweighs what might be a disappointment,” Ballance added.
Tours at the property have been held in groups of six, with the final few being held this weekend.
You can register on the PNE website.
Tickets for the draw can be purchased online, by phone, or on the fai grounds starting next month and up until the deadline on Sept. 5.
