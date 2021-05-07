The Pacific National Exhibition is officially cancelled for 2021, but its prize home contest continues for an 87th year and -- for the first time -- the coveted home is not being moved once it's built.

A release from the PNE says instead of being moved to a location in the Okanagan, Pemberton or Sunshine Coast, this year's home is being built by a Langley developer in a new subdivision located in South Surrey, on the edge of White Rock.

"Each PNE Prize Home has been built on site, toured throughout the fair, then relocated to its permanent home in the months following it being awarded to the lucky winner," the organization said in its release.

"This year, as the organization looked at limited in-person touring options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to break with tradition and purchase a prize home in the Lower Mainland, for the first time ever in the PNE Prize Home’s 87-year history."

The 3,600-square-foot, three-level home will have four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is valued at $1.8 million.

Touring the prize home is one of the most popular attractions at the annual fair but because tickets are available through a lottery, and are now on sale, the contest is still being offered, even though COVID-19 has cancelled the PNE for the second year in a row.

With files from The Canadian Press