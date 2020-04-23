VANCOUVER -- A large police response near a busy Vancouver intersection was triggered by the execution of a high-risk search warrant for firearms offences, according to Vancouver police.

The search warrant was executed by the Vancouver Police Departments's emergency response and major crime units starting around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at a home near East 41st Avenue and St. George Street. Police were on scene for several hours and used a drone during the incident.

"To protect the safety of police officers and citizens, police used multiple police resources including the 'armoured rescue vehicle,'" VPD said in a news release.

Of the four people people who were arrested, three have been released, and one is still in custody for an unrelated federal warrant.

"We had a very visible presence in the Sunset neighbourhood yesterday evening in relation to this warrant," said Sgt. Aaron Roed. "We want to thank the public for their patience as police worked on gathering evidence throughout the evening."

VPD said the investigation is ongoing and there is believed to be no risk to public safety related to the incident.​