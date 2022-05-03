Large apartment fire burning in Abbotsford, units evacuated: police

Fire crews in Abbotsford battled a large apartment fire Tuesday morning, which forced units to be evacuated.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a warning on Twitter at about 7:30 a.m., saying crews were called to a blaze on Cardinal Avenue, near Mt. Lehman Road.

The public was asked to avoid the area as evacuations were underway.

James Cronin lives in a building near the one that caught on fire.

"At first I didn't think anything of it because they've been doing alarm testing," he told CTV News Vancouver about how he felt when he heard alarms go off early Tuesday.

But Cronin said it didn't seem likely that testing would be done so early in the morning, so he went onto his deck to see what was going on.

"Saw the building across from us was on fire, so I ran inside, got my girlfriend up, we grabbed the cats and came running out," Cronin said. "When we came out the door and out into the parking lot, all of a sudden we heard an explosion and fire started coming right up."

Police said public buses were used to support displaced residents. Those who had to leave their homes because of the fire were initially asked to check in at a reception centre at the Matsqui Recreation Centre, but that reception centre later moved to Northview Church on Downes Road.

"It just sucks," Cronin said. "A lot of people are without homes now."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.