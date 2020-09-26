VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Langley are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of several indecent acts.

The incidents in question happened on Sept. 21 and 22, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day, according to a news release from Langley RCMP.

On the first day, police received reports of a man exposing himself to women in the downtown area of the City of Langley. The second day, police received reports of a man doing the same in the Yorkson neighbourhood and then downtown later in the day.

Police have released two composite sketches of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him.

They describe the man as white with a slim build and dark hair. Police said he appears to be in his early 20s and stands between 5'6" and 5'9" tall. He was carrying a black backpack at the time of the incidents, police said.

Langley RCMP ask anyone with information about the suspect to call their tip line at 604-532-3398. They also ask anyone who encounters the man to call 911 immediately.