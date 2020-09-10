VANCOUVER -- Warning: This story contains details that some readers might find upsetting.

A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged indecent act in front of two teenaged girls who were on a bus on the North Shore.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say in the evening of Aug. 26, two girls got on a bus near Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver.

Police say the two girls noticed a man staring at them while "making gestures with his tongue."

"Shortly after, the suspect allegedly removed his penis from his shorts and began openly masturbating, while continuing to stare at the girls," transit police said in a news release issued Thursday.

One of the girls discreetly filmed the suspect on her phone before they left the bus at Lonsdale Exchange.

Afterwards, one of the girls told her mom about the incident, who then reported it to transit police.

On Sept. 1, 35-year-old Leon Stevens was arrested and charged with indecent act and exposing genitals to a person under the age of 16.

Transit police say Stevens has an extensive police history and was bound by several release orders when the alleged incident on the bus happened. Those orders fell under charges of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, sexual assault with a weapon and obtaining sexual services.

Stevens was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.