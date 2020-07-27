VANCOUVER -- Education is a very important part of one's career path.

People want to know that their chosen path of study can lead to employment.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University's School of Business offers specialities in all facets.

They have 22 programs and 230 full and part-time faculty.

Their public relations, human resources management and graduate diploma programs are great options for those who want to find success in the job market.

The KPU School of Business prides itself in giving students real-world skills, practical know-how and professional connections.

The school is one of only a few in British Columbia that has been evaluated globally by the prestigious Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.