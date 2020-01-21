VANCOUVER -- Drivers travelling over the Knight Street Bridge are being advised that lane closures are expected nightly to make way for repair work.

The closures began Monday at 10 p.m. and are expected to continue each night through to the spring, says TransLink, which operates the bridge between Richmond and Vancouver.

Single-lane closures in each direction will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closures, rehabilitation work to the bridge's concrete piers, bearing and expansion joints will be conducted. Crews will also replace signs, upgrade lights and replace crash cushions.

The 46-year-old crossing sees over 100,000 vehicle crossings daily and is the second busiest bridge in the Lower Mainland, according to TransLink.

"Maintenance is critical to ensuring the continued safety and reliability of this crossing for all bridge users," TransLink said on its website about the project.