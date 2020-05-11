VANCOUVER -- The results of a new survey of Canadian kids are likely not a surprise to many parents: being cooped up inside is boring.

A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found 71 per cent of the 650 respondents are struggling with boredom.

"Canada's children have held a unique position in the COVID-19 outbreak," the institute said in a news release Monday.

"While kids are statistically the lowest risk population, they have also been especially vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic's resulting shutdown."

Angus Reid polled a group of kids aged 10 to 17 about their expectations and concerns surrounding novel coronavirus.

The most common way that kids across Canada described how they're feeling is "bored."

Those in the 10-to-12 age range appeared the most content, while older children (16 and 17) said were the most likely to say they felt angry.

Many said they felt unmotivated while taking classes online, and more than half said they disliked the arrangement.

A little less than one third said missing out on school was their biggest concern, "a number that rises among teenagers," Angus Reid said.

Another major fear is a family member or their parents getting sick.

Half of those surveyed said they missed their friends most, and the majority said they'd been spending their time watching movies and TV, and playing video games.

More than a third said they're looking forward to going back to school.

Angus Reid says it interviewed 650 children whose parents are part of the company's forum.

"Interviewees were drawn from key demographic groups such as official language spoke, household income and education levels and household composition," the institute said.

The survey was conducted online between May 1 and 4, and has a margin of error within four percentage points, 19 times out of 20, Angus Reid says.

Here's the full report.