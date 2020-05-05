VANCOUVER -- Teachers at a Metro Vancouver elementary school are using YouTube to stay connected to their students during the pandemic.

Brodie Halford and Rick Maksymiw, at Colebrook Elementary School in South Surrey, have been using the school's account to bring a smile to the faces of kids and parents.

On Sunday, Maksymiw posted a lively performance of Baby Beluga, while wearing a walrus costume.

In other videos he reads stories to students, who've been out of class since March.

And last week, in what has been the account's most-viewed video so far, he and Halford posted their cover of a song their students are likely too young to have heard: Helpless by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In Colebrook Eagles T-shirts, the teachers sing the folk rock song written by Neil Young while holding up signs telling the kids they're missed.

"Staying home is hard… We know you are missing your friends and some of your family," the signs read.

Further signs say the teachers know students may even be missing school and their teachers.

"We want you to know that we miss you too. We miss your smiles, your high fives and your passion for learning. We miss you so much that sometimes we feel a little helpless."

The signs tell the students that they're also proud of them for being brave and patient during measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, "while the adults of this world solve this problem."

Other schools are also using social media sites including YouTube to reach out to the community during the pandemic.

The principal of a school in Abbotsford posted morning announcements online.

Staff at Auguston Traditional Elementary School also posted a video last month directed to families and referencing the Captain Underpants series.

The short video features photos of staff holding signs with the message, "We miss you and we hope you are all staying healthy, safe and strong."

Watch the Helpless video below: