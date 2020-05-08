VANCOUVER -- A B.C.-born actor used part of his time on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to praise a local teacher.

Ryan Reynolds appeared on the show earlier this week, and called out a specific teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week.

His brother, Patrick, teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary School in Surrey, B.C.

"He teaches third and fourth graders. He's an awesome guy. He's also an artist, so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day, and I'm really proud of him," he said.

Reynolds also mentioned another brother, who is an RCMP officer on Vancouver Island, and a third whom he described as a "jack-of-all-trades."