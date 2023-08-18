Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight

The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a state of emergency was declared in the City of Kelowna and residents in the in the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate their homes as spot fires flared in the city.

"Due to unpredictable fire behaviour, it is critical that all residents evacuate for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area," officials said in a statement Friday.

Residents in the area of the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road were placed on evacuation alert and were "advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice."

"[Residents] should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents," authorities said.

The City of West Kelowna also declared a local state of emergency due to the McDougall Creek wildfire. Authorities confirmed Friday there has been "some structural loss" in West Kelowna. Officials plan to provide an update at 10 a.m.

"All current orders and alerts remain in place and the public are reminded to stay out of the evacuation area as they are active fire zones," authorities said Friday.

Late Thursday, officials estimated the McDougall Creek wildfire had grown to 11 square kilometres since being discovered Tuesday evening.

Officials have warned that fire behaviour could be fast and unpredictable over the coming days, due to a mix of tinder-dry conditions exacerbated by the recent heat wave, forecasted gusting winds and dry lightning.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Cliff Chapman of the B.C. Wildfire Service urged anyone who might normally be tempted to ignore evacuation orders that "now is not the time" to take chances.

"The weather is going to be erratic and significant," he said.

"When there is an evacuation order, we urge you to please leave. We will try to get you home as soon as we can."

