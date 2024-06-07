'Just a matter of time': Renewed calls for safety measures after pedestrian struck on notorious B.C. road

Authorities are investigating a crash along Mariner Way in Coquitlam, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Thursday evening.

Paramedics performed emergency medical care on the pedestrian, who was later taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators kept the road closed near Dolphin Street for several hours into the night.

Area residents told CTV News they weren’t surprised by the incident.

“It is a dangerous street," said Ragesh Acharya, who lives in the neighbourhood. "It is downhill with a lot of curves … people just tend to race down it.”

"In our neighbourhood we have young kids and they come across the street all the time," added Meng Zhang.

According to data from ICBC, there were 30 crashes along Mariner Way between Dolphin Street and nearby Windward Drive from 2018-2022.

Acharya said he and others have warned the city of the road's potential danger, even signing a petition started by one of his neighbours in 2022 to bring in more safety measures, including a special crosswalk.

Acharya said people tend to jaywalk in order to access the bus stop located near Dolphin Street. The only other ways to cross the street require going all the way up or down the steep hill.

"It’s way uphill so nobody’s going to bother," said Acharya. "They just look in the gap in the traffic and cross.”

The City of Coquitlam said it recently worked with RCMP to increase enforcement of speed limits in the area and installed high friction surface treatments to help with stopping during poor weather.

"ICBC data indicates that there were no reported collisions involving pedestrians on Mariner Way over the past 5 years," said Douglas McLeod, Director of Transportation for the City of Coquitlam via emailed statement. "The majority of collisions that do occur in this corridor are related to higher speeds and the steeper grades of the road."

McLeod added that the city is currently developing its Road Safety Strategy and will evaluate if changes are needed for that stretch of road.